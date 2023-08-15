Trump Maximum Sentences Add Up To Staggering 712 YEARS and 6 Months In Prison For All 91 Counts

The maximum sentences against ex-President Donald Trump from all of the charges he currently faces add up to a staggering 712 years and 6 months in prison.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a new indictment of Trump at a press conference on Monday night, August 14, 2023. Trump is charged with 13 counts, and he and the 18 co-defendants named in the indictment have been given until August 25 to surrender for arrest and arraignment.

The indictment enumerates the charges against Trump, which are listed below along with the maximum penalty for each:

Count 1: Violation Of The Georgia Rico Act – 20 Years

Count 5: Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer – 3 years

Count 9: Conspiracy To Commit Impersonating A Public Officer – 2.5 years

Count 11: Conspiracy To Commit Forgery In The First Degree – 7.5 years

Count 13: Conspiracy To Commit False Statements And Writings – 2.5 years

Count 15: Conspiracy To Commit Filing False Documents – 5 years

Count 17: Conspiracy To Commit Forgery In The First Degree 2.5 years

Count 19: Conspiracy To Commit False Statements And Writings 2.5 years

Count 27: Filing False Documents – 10 years

Count 28: Solicitation Of A Violation Of Oath By Public Officer – 3 years

Count 29: False Statements And Writings – 5 years

Count 38: Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer – 3 years

Count 39: False Statements And Writings – 5 years

That adds up to a whopping 71.5 years, although as a practical matter, Trump would be unlikely to serve anything near those maximums were he convicted. Defendants don’t typically receive maximum sentences served consecutively on every count.

This latest indictment brings the total number of charges Trump faces to 91, with maximum sentences that add up to 713 years in prison, if you’re rounding up.

Trump is also under indictment on 34 felony counts in New York over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels; 37 counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act; a superseding indictment by Smith on three additional charges against Trump (one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts); and Trump’s indictment for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

