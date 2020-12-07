Visa and Mastercard are reportedly investigating their business relationships with Pornhub after Nicholas Kristof, a columnist at The New York Times, wrote a recent op-ed exposing the pornographic site for carrying rape scenes and other footage of nonconsensual acts.

“It monetizes child rapes, revenge pornography, spycam videos of women showering, racist and misogynist content, and footage of women being asphyxiated in plastic bags,” wrote Kristof. “A search for ‘girls under18′ (no space) or ’14yo’ leads in each case to more than 100,000 videos.”

Kristof also detailed several descriptions and examples of sexual assault found on Pornhub, many including underaged girls and many posted onto the website without consent.

The article called out card issuers for working with the site, prompting Visa and Mastercard to investigate the matter, despite Pornhub’s claim that the allegations are “irresponsible and flagrantly untrue.”

“We are aware of the allegations, and we are actively engaging with the relevant financial institutions to investigate, in addition to engaging directly with the site’s parent company, MindGeek,” Visa said Sunday, adding that if Pornhub is violating the law, they will prohibit their card from being used on the site.

Mastercard promised “immediate action″ if the allegations are true, adding, “We are investigating the allegations raised in the New York Times and are working with MindGeek’s bank to understand this situation.

American Express said company policy prohibits their card from being used on “digital adult content websites” while PayPal stopped processing payments to Pornhub last year.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]