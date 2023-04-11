Matt Gaetz Goes on Unhinged Rant About Louisville Shooting, Declares Democrats and Big Pharma Are ‘Unleashing The Crazies’ as ‘Shock Troops’ to Kill Americans

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) ranted about the recent shootings in the United States by claiming the Democrats and Big Pharma are “unleashing the crazies” to kill Americans.

The most recent shooting took place Monday at a bank in Louisville, KY which left 6 dead, including the gunman. The congressman made the comments on his podcast, Firebrand with Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz warned of Big Pharma’s “mind-altering” medications that cause “psychosis.” He even went as far as to say that “the Democrats are telling the trans community… that Republicans are coming after them and they need to defend themselves by killing people who don’t agree with them.”

The congressman shared a recent threat he received via voicemail in which the caller threatened to kill him if he continued “coming for the gays.”

“So the Democrats are purposefully riling up their nutty shock troops in hopes that they will terrorize normal Americans into submission. Rand Paul was assaulted by his riled up neighbor. A congressional baseball practice was shot up by a riled up Bernie bro,” Gaetz explained.

“The Democratic Party and Big Pharma that are unleashing the crazies on you, and nobody seems to have a solution for it. So here’s one. We need to reopen the asylums,” Gaetz said. “There are severely mentally ill people who do not have a right to wander our streets seeking and selecting who they are going to terrorize, whether there is criminal culpability or not.”

Gaetz said it doesn’t make society more compassionate to let these people just roam free.

“There is a permanent element of society that is dangerous, and it does not make us more just or more compassionate to have them walking amongst the rest of us because then you see the type of loss of life that we’ve seen too frequently from these acts of violence,” he said.

“Now, subject to due process, of course in our constitution, we have to put some people away. And that might not be politically correct to say, but it is the truth that we encounter, especially in a world in which we’re getting so many people chemically addicted,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz warned of “mentally ill” individuals lurking around.

“Good people have a right to exist in the country without wondering if some crazy leftist or mentally ill individual lurking around the corner is about to post up and kill you, maybe even at your local bank like we saw in Kentucky, quite sadly,” Gaetz said.

Listen above via Firebrand with Matt Gaetz.

