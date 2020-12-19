Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) floated the idea of President Donald Trump appointing him as United States Attorney General on Saturday night at Turning Point USA’s annual conference, following Trump announcing current AG William Barr will be stepping down from his post at the DOJ earlier this week.

“And so I figure, in the next term of Donald Trump, whether that’s in 2021 or 2025, maybe he ought to pick me to be the Attorney General,” Gaetz stated to the crowd of young activists.

“And for whatever reason he doesn’t run, maybe I ought to pick the Attorney General, I would go easy on marijuana, tough on Big Tech, and I would go after the ‘deep state,'” he added.

Watch above, via NTD Live.

