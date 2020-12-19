comScore

Charlie Kirk’s Florida Conference Turns Sour After Activists Locked Out Due to Covid Restrictions: ‘LET US IN!!!’

By Zachary PetrizzoDec 19th, 2020, 7:28 pm

Young conservative activists were promised by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk they were going to learn how to fight against socialism on their college campuses at TPUSA’s annual 2020 Student Action Summit happening this weekend in West Palm Beach, Florida, but instead, many of the attendees have been locked out of the venue due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Daily Beast’s sharp-eyed politics reporter Will Sommer pointed out the dilemma on Twitter Saturday night.

Many of the high school and college-aged attendees fumed on Twitter over being locked out:

The TPUSA attendees who are currently locked out of the West Palm Beach venue have unfortunately missed Saturday night speeches from Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and pro-Trump radio host Sebastian Gorka. 

A TPUSA representative didn’t immediately return a request for comment from Mediaite.

