Young conservative activists were promised by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk they were going to learn how to fight against socialism on their college campuses at TPUSA’s annual 2020 Student Action Summit happening this weekend in West Palm Beach, Florida, but instead, many of the attendees have been locked out of the venue due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Daily Beast’s sharp-eyed politics reporter Will Sommer pointed out the dilemma on Twitter Saturday night.

1500+ conservative students have been locked out of a Turning Point USA conference in West Palm Beach over Covid restrictions and they’re getting extremely rowdy https://t.co/FrNSTw6BSU — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 19, 2020

Many of the high school and college-aged attendees fumed on Twitter over being locked out:

“Let us in” chants continue outside @TPUSA #SAS2020 after the conference hits capacity — Colin 🇺🇸 (@ColinfromLA) December 19, 2020

At @TPUSA‘s #SAS2020 and Palm Beach County has only let in small amount of people inside while forcing the rest or us to stand outside! This is TYRANNY! pic.twitter.com/JMXvMwImpL — Charles Weh (@ChuckTWeh) December 19, 2020

@TPUSA @charliekirk11 this is ridiculous hundreds of people who registered including me for #SAS2020 are stuck outside unable to get what we paid for what is this about?? — Michael Kingma (@hcqworks00) December 19, 2020

The TPUSA attendees who are currently locked out of the West Palm Beach venue have unfortunately missed Saturday night speeches from Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and pro-Trump radio host Sebastian Gorka.

A TPUSA representative didn’t immediately return a request for comment from Mediaite.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]