McConnell Defends Fauci Amid Criticism from Colleagues: ‘He’s the Most Reliable Witness I’ve Seen’

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) affirmed Monday he still has confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci, amid criticism from some of his Republican colleagues.

During an event Monday encouraging vaccination, the Senate Minority Leader again referenced the polling showing hesitancy from Republican men and said they should all be getting the vaccines because they’re safe and effective.

McConnell was first asked about the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill before one reporter asked if he still has “total confidence” in Fauci.

Minority Leader McConnell expresses confidence in Dr. Fauci: “I think he’s the principal person we’ve relied on the last couple of years, that’s become somewhat controversial, I gather. But, we have to take advice from somebody and…he’s the most reliable witness I’ve seen.” pic.twitter.com/wZvoDJCvZ1 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 5, 2021

“I think he’s the principal person we’ve relied on for the last couple of years. That’s become somewhat controversial, I gather,” McConnell responded, “but we have to take advice from somebody, and for myself, looking at his history and background, he’s the most reliable witness I’ve seen.”

Fauci has been criticized and attacked by some Republican senators, including Rand Paul, who tried to mock his mask-wearing in a recent hearing.

On Friday Fauci was asked about criticism from several Republicans, including Lindsey Graham, and said, “You know, Neil, I’ve become, for some reason or other, a symbol to them of what they don’t like about anything that has to do with things that are contrary to them, anything outside of their own realm. It’s a little bit bizarre, I would say.”

