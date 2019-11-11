Journalists from across the professional and ideological spectrum recoiled in horror and dismay at Northwestern University’s student newspaper, after it issued an apology for following basic news-gathering techniques like calling people for comment and publishing photos of a public protest.

The long apology, published on the website of the The Daily Northwestern, offered a strong self-recrimination, saying it “was not the paper that Northwestern students deserve” for its recent coverage of students protesting a campus visit by former Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“One area of our reporting that harmed many students was our photo coverage of the event. Some protesters found photos posted to reporters’ Twitter accounts retraumatizing and invasive. Those photos have since been taken down,” the editor’s note explained.

“Some students also voiced concern about the methods that Daily staffers used to reach out to them,” the apologia added. “Some of our staff members who were covering the event used Northwestern’s directory to obtain phone numbers for students beforehand and texted them to ask if they’d be willing to be interviewed. We recognize being contacted like this is an invasion of privacy.”

“While our goal is to document history and spread information,” the newspaper said, “nothing is more important than ensuring that our fellow students feel safe.”

The online reaction to the newspaper trying to prioritize its readers’ emotional well-being over its fundamental duty to report the news was both swift and damning.

In appalling ignorance of the basics of news-gathering, a Northwestern student newspaper:

-apologies for taking photos of students protesting Jeff Sessions

-and for using the student directory to text students to ask if they wanted to be interviewed.https://t.co/WqceMiVLlH — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) November 12, 2019

It seems like the (ostensibly very good) j-school at Northwestern might want to educate the students at the student newspaper about how journalistic ethics and processes work. By these standards, no real journalism would ever get done. https://t.co/dgpcSVnOHN — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 12, 2019

One of the biggest problems US journalists face in this day and age is how few people understand what standard news-gathering process looks like. A student newspaper saying normal process is somehow a bad thing is incredibly troubling. https://t.co/LPaBrIUCwW — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 12, 2019

I don’t doubt the sincerity of these student journalists. But I worry that if journalists keep ceding ground on when it is acceptable to do basic reporting, we eventually play into the hands of powerful interests who would love to criminalize journalism. https://t.co/85iCvN9hE1 — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) November 12, 2019

As a former NU Medill student, I’m sad to see The Daily apologize for doing the basics of reporting. You can debate how to cover certain events, but publishing photos of public protests and tracking down contact info is what you learn in Journalism 101. https://t.co/60P0LHssDm — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) November 12, 2019

What the fuck is this? https://t.co/mivaSkRfaY — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 12, 2019

There’s a lot wrong with this, but this graf just stunned me. Asking someone if they want to be interviewed is “an invasion of privacy”?https://t.co/EbAtE7xShv pic.twitter.com/1hSw0Xix4E — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) November 12, 2019

Sorry but this is really, really embarrassing to see from the newspaper of Northwestern(!), a university that last I checked still had a very good journalism school: https://t.co/diW8UNiYKP pic.twitter.com/qrUqByTZUm — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) November 12, 2019

The editors of Northwestern’s student newspaper are apologizing for doing journalism. This is deeply embarrassing. https://t.co/yWVm2IvtaC pic.twitter.com/6rheWOezl0 — Matt Sebastian (@mattsebastian) November 12, 2019

And just like that, Northwestern’s student newspaper abandons journalism. If i was a staffer on this paper interested in learning journalism, I’d hand in my resignation letter today. https://t.co/JPEOcpzUfT — David Jesse (@reporterdavidj) November 12, 2019

Re: Northwestern, isn’t their journalism program supposed to be one of the best in the country? What are they teaching them lol — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) November 12, 2019

This is the best satire of an obscenely woke college newspaper I’ve ever seen. Kudos Daily Northwestern! You all deserve jobs at the Onion. https://t.co/CbufS1q7zt pic.twitter.com/RzeTaprFfH — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) November 12, 2019

i don’t doubt that these kids genuinely feel like they’re traumatized but i think that happens because they live in an environment that teaches them to be traumatized by extremely minor events and reinforces that learning with rhetoric like this https://t.co/WdfEkpguAw — christmas cheer liz bruenig (@ebruenig) November 12, 2019

Is this a serious editorial @troy_closson ? Why apologize for posting photos of a protest, or for texting students in order to report on a story? Stand behind your work. don’t run from it. https://t.co/396lWHrk1P — Lois Romano (@loisromano) November 12, 2019

Mind-boggling and frankly, embarrassing https://t.co/gHexWqI49K — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 12, 2019

This is called reporting. Why are you apologizing for it? Mind-boggling to read this editorial from student journalists who attend one of the top schools for journalism in the country. https://t.co/1GRPbfV8Yr pic.twitter.com/8Hf3DAFz9w — Amy Brittain (@AmyJBrittain) November 12, 2019

In this paragraph, the Daily Northwestern apologizes for having posted photos of students at a *public* protest of Jeff Sessions: https://t.co/z6I48pRVYf pic.twitter.com/AwhS4ksDG8 — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 12, 2019

How is it possible that a newspaper at what is allegedly a top journalism school would apologize for the basics of reporting? This is a travesty and an embarrassment. https://t.co/nM10LwQnaK — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 12, 2019

The comments are reassuring. But the faculty must be mortified. https://t.co/q0TxLRsVGS — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 12, 2019

Some journalists critical of The Daily Northwestern’s apology also pointed to Harvard student government’s decision to come out against the student newspaper, the Crimson, for daring to request a comment from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency after recent “Abolish ICE” protests at the school.

-Harvard would like the Crimson to stop reaching out to objectionable entities for comment. -Northwestern would like reporters not to reach people at all. Too invasive. https://t.co/Z1tpiKqwAr — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) November 12, 2019

the stuff happening at Harvard against @thecrimson and now the Northwestern student newspaper is so, so bad https://t.co/BkyKl9o7vZ — Rachel Cohen (@rmc031) November 12, 2019

