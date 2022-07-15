Meghan McCain Hits Back At ‘Psycho’ Trump-Backed AZ Gov. Candidate: ‘If I Ever Go Missing, Check This Woman’s Basement’

Meghan McCain’s online battle with GOP candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, continued to escalate on Friday as two exchanged barbs.

Lake went on the far-right One America News Network on Thursday and hammered McCain, saying:

Bottom line is Meghan McCain, you know, she couldn’t even sell 300 copies of her book. Nobody’s interested. She’s irrelevant. And she’s part of that establishment swamp section of the Republican Party. And they know their days are numbered. They know it’s over. And like a rabid dog who’s been cornered, she’s thrashing around and trying to throw a fit.

Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is leading in her GOP primarmy, has targeted the legacy of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in her hard-right primary campaign.

McCain hit back, retweeting the clip and saying, “This is psycho, unhealthy and unhinged. If I ever go missing, please check this woman’s basement first please.”

This is psycho, unhealthy and unhinged. If I ever go missing, please check this woman’s basement first please. https://t.co/M9fwCsP1Zs — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 15, 2022

McCain apparently deleted her initial response to Lake, which was undeniably more hard-hitting:

Keep obsessing over me like an exboyfriend qanon bitch @KariLake.

Why exactly can’t you keep my name out of your head or mouth? This is daily.

Once again, are me and my Twitter account really the most pressing issues for Arizona and their voters? I just don’t believe that.

Meghan McCain deleted a tweet calling Kari Lake a “qanon bitch.” Kari Lake has spent much of her campaign time attacking the McCain family hoping it will pay off. pic.twitter.com/pNoVyHGEhf — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 15, 2022

The two have sparred on multiple occasions as Lake has pulled no punches in bashing the McCain name to bolster her “anti-establishment” credentials.

During a campaign rally, Lake attacked one of her GOP primary opponents, saying, “If John McCain had a baby with Liz Cheney and that baby married a 95-year-old billionaire, that’s what we got here… that’s who they want to control Arizona, this is the establishment, the deep state.”

Lake, a former veteran Phoenix-area anchor, has worked overtime to try and ingratiate herself with the so-called MAGA base and is a loudly vocal proponent of Trump’s debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Lake’s hard turn right has resulted in her being called out for hypocrisy by former friends, including a well-known drag queen, and media fact checkers who have unearthed past quotes showing her “support for transgender youth” and asking, “Should abortions be easily attained for pregnant women who find out they’re caring a baby affected by Zika?”

