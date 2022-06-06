Meghan McCain did not hold back over the weekend in expressing her displeasure at Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican front runner for Arizona governor, taking a swipe at her family’s political legacy in Arizona.

Lake’s campaign shared a clip from her official Kari Lake War Room Twitter account, in which Lake said, “This is time to replace that disgusting, dirty McCain Swamp with, maybe, I don’t know… a Lake?”

“You need somebody who is going to represent ‘we the people,’” Lake added after loud applause.

McCain was quick to respond, sharing the clip to her 797,000 followers with the comment, “What trash this woman is.”

Lake, a former longtime anchor for Fox10 News in Phoenix, has campaigned as a far-right figure questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election and viciously attacking the media.

On Sunday she tweeted, “The MEDIA has blood on their hands.

Stolen Elections have deadly consequences & the Fake Corporate Press refuses to cover it. They are Propagandists for the Biden Regime.

Why won’t they talk about #2000Mules? The 2020 Election?”

Lake’s parroting of former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election has earned her his endorsement and has propelled her to the top of the GOP primary field.

Lake has attacked the legacy of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Meghan’s father, who was a Trump critic before passing away in 2018. Trump narrowly lost Arizona in 2020, by a razor-thin margin to Joe Biden, who received the endorsement of Cindy McCain, John’s widow.

During a campaign rally, Lake attacked one of her GOP primary opponents, saying, “If John McCain had a baby with Liz Cheney and that baby married a 95-year-old billionaire, that’s what we got here… that’s who they want to control Arizona, this is the establishment, the deep state.”

Lake was apparently referring to her opponent, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, who is married to an older real estate developer.

