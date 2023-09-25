Megyn Kelly and Charlie Kirk Fume Over ‘Alpha Male’ Travis Kelce Promoting Covid Vaccine: ‘It Really Disturbs Me’

Megyn Kelly and Charlie Kirk blasted Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for an ad he cut encouraging Americans to receive both their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations on Kelly’s show Monday.

“Travis Kelce has been in the news — he’s a big football player, I don’t even know who he plays for,” began Kelly before Kirk interrupted to correctly identify Kelce’s team.

“He has decided to use his fame and power to try to push the Pfizer Covid vaccine on us,” Kelly continued before playing the ad.

“Oh, God. Showing off his little Band-Aid. I mean it’s weird how there was no asterisks about any of the significant side effects, especially for the young men who probably look up to Travis Kelce,” remarked Kelly after the ad concluded.

“Yeah, the question is what will break his heart first: His new relationship with Taylor Swift or the Covid shot? That remains to be seen, they’re both in the business of breaking hearts,” said Kirk, and then wondered aloud why Kelce was “peddling” the “mRNA gene-altering shot,” and offered his own theory (“for money, obviously”).

“Travis Kelce is for sale, evidently, and I wonder how much,” finished Kirk.

“It really disturbs me because it’s, I recognize that the vaccine had done, especially elderly people some good. But it’s not the elderly people who are watching Travis Kelce. My mom is not watching Travis Kelce,” replied Kelly. “It’s young men who are looking up to him, and that is exactly the age group — those teenagers into their young 20s — who are most at risk of myocarditis from the vaccines and least at risk from Covid. And so like if it were me, would I as someone who that group listens to go out there and push that vaccine? I wouldn’t.”

“This vaccine, does he not know or do you think he just doesn’t care?” asked Kelly.

Studies have shown that contracting Covid-19 is a bigger risk factor for myocarditis than receiving the Covid-19 vaccines. As for the effectiveness of shots, the death rate from Covid is far higher among the unvaccinated than the vaccinated.

Kirk professed not to know about Kelce’s intentions, instead reiterating that the ad was part of a ploy to raise Pfizer’s stock price.

“I find it rather repulsive, to be perfectly honest, that a supposedly alpha male person like Travis Kelce is pushing a vaccine towards a demographic that doesn’t need it,” said Kirk. ”

“And you know what’s weird, like YouTube is probably in the process right now of adding its little weird addendum to our discussion right now — ‘For Covid information consult’ — which fine, YouTube, you know what, forgive me, Charlie, I’m gonna go very un-Christian and this is my response to YouTube,” said Kelly before moving her hand to mimic a man masturbating. “Sorry, it’s a certain male gesture, for those of you listening at home. That’s what I have to say. Go and slap your dumbass label on my conversation, which is 100% more accurate than anything you’re gonna see over at that dumbass website that you keep pushing people to.”

