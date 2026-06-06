Iran fired off multiple ballistic missiles and drones against its Gulf neighbors amid a fragile ceasefire deal and ongoing negotiations with the United States.

U.S. Central Command confirmed late Friday night that multiple Iranian missiles were intercepted following Kuwait officials describing the actions as a “serious escalation.”

“U.S. forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf neighbors, June 5,” CENTCOM wrote in a statement.

Iran targeted both Kuwait and Bahrain, with the former calling it a “flagrant violation of its sovereignty.” CENTCOM referred to it as the latest example of “unwarranted Iranian aggression.”

According to CENTCOM:

Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain hours after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further maritime attacks. Initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its intended target. There are currently no reports of harm to U.S. personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging U.S. 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false. CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and postured to continue responding to unwarranted Iranian aggression in self-defense.

President Donald Trump has claimed on multiple occasions that the U.S. has “completely destroyed” Iran’s military. U.S. officials have conducted negotiations during a fragile ceasefire, but some have expressed frustration over the country’s fractured leadership following U.S. and Israeli strikes taking out some key leaders.

A blockade has been set up in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through, though Iran has continued targeting ships and charging tolls to them amid U.S. condemnations and retaliation.

Watch above via Fox News.

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