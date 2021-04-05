Michael Rapaport Gets Emotional Describing ‘Cruel’ Responses to Kevin Durant Feud That Landed NBA Star With $50k Fine

Actor and outspoken basketball fan Michael Rapaport said that his life has been “tough” and “crazy” since the public dustup with the Brooklyn Nets forward, and that he can’t even go get a cup of coffee without being reminded of the feud that followed after he publicly shared messages from Durant last month.

“The last few days have been tough, have been crazy,” Rapaport told Undisputed hosts Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless, and Jenny Taft. “I’ve gone out of the house and I get sneers, I get finger-pointing, and I don’t do too good with sneers and snickers. I actually went to the dog park with my dog, and people that usually say hello and play with my dog, they don’t want to play with my dog Weezy. I went to my coffee shop and they said ‘Not today cupcake.’”

“I know I put it out there, but people online have been so cruel and mean,” Rapaport continued, later adding that he regrets the experience.

On March 30, Rapaport posted an exchange between him and Durant to Twitter, in which Durant privately pushed back on Rapaport’s public criticism of Durant’s responses in an interview with Charles Barkley, insulted Rapaport, and demanded he meet him for a fight. Durant’s insults to Rapaport included misogynistic and homophobic phrases, and at one point Rapaport responded with a misogynistic insult of his own (an apparent go-to move for the actor and podcast host, who has a history of making controversial comments).

The back-and-forth appears to have started in December. Durant apologized within days of Rapaport sharing the messages, and the NBA has fined Durant $50,000 “for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.”

