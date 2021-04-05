CNN’s breaking news coverage of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol Friday drew the most viewers in the valuable age 25-54 demographic, while Fox News had the most total viewers during the same time period.

From 1 to 6 p.m., CNN averaged 329,000 viewers in the key demo, and nearly 1.4 million viewers total, according to data from Nielsen. Fox was second in the demo for that time, with 269,000, and had the most viewers overall, with 1.65 million. MSNBC was third in the demo, with 214,000, and had the second-most viewers total, with nearly 1.5 million.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was most-watched in cable news Friday, with 2.69 million total viewers, and 422,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was second, with 2.64 million total viewers, and 392,000 in the demo. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.59 million, and fourth in the demo, with 344,000. Hannity was fourth in total viewers, with nearly 2.1 million, and fifth in the demo, with 338,000.

The 4 p.m. hour of Deadline: White House, hosted by Nicolle Wallace, was the fifth most-watched in total viewers Friday, with 1.93 million, and 249,000 in the demo. The Lead with Jake Tapper, also at 4 p.m., was third most-watched in the demo, with 358,000, and 1.53 million total viewers total.

Fox News averaged the most viewers in total day, with 1.47 million, and was second in the demo, with 252,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.41 million, and third in the demo in total day, with 203,000. CNN averaged 1.05 million total viewers, and was first in the demo, with 263,000.

Fox had a decisive win in prime time, averaging 2.16 million total viewers, and 352,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.99 million, and third in the demo, with 280,000. CNN averaged the fewest total viewers in prime time, with 1.07 million, and was second in the demo, with 288,000.

Early morning viewers turned to Fox and Friends the most, which drew 1.12 million total viewers and 222,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.1 million total viewers, and 167,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 548,000 total viewers, and 131,000 in the demo.

