A new documentary about Michelle Obama is due to be released on May 6, the former first lady said in an unexpected announcement on Twitter.

“I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir,” Obama said in a Monday tweet. “During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film.”

A clip of the film accompanying the tweet showed Obama answering a question about how she feels getting “back on track” with her life. “What I’ve learned is, ‘Get back on what track?’ It’s a whole new track. It’s not going back. It’s not, you know, it’s just all different, and it’s different forever,” Obama responds. “It takes time to process your life and figure out what it all means. So little of who I am happened in those eight years. So much more of who I was happened before.”

In a statement, Obama said, “It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made. Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots. Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it.”

The documentary was produced by Higher Ground Productions, a company the Obamas established in 2018 to produce content for Netflix and Spotify. The company previously produced the Oscar-nominated documentary American Factory.

