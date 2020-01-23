Mike Bloomberg Fires Back at Trump: ‘Obsessed Much?’

Former New York City mayor and 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg fired back at President Donald Trump’s Twitter attack with a simple message: “Obsessed much?”

Bloomberg responded to a Twitter thread from Trump taking aim at the billionaire and former mayor, calling him “mini Michael Bloomberg.” Trump continued that “when Mini loses, he will be spending very little of his money on these ‘clowns’ because he will consider himself to be the biggest clown of them all – and he will be right!”

The tweet attack from Trump came after Bloomberg 2020 aired a campaign ad taking aim at Trump. Bloomberg linked in his tweet a story from Mediaite on Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade’s interview with Bloomberg 2020 campaign manager Kevin Sheekey, who called out Trump while also airing a campaign ad on the president’s favorite show.

“It shouldn’t be this easy to distract the President of the United States,” Bloomberg wrote.

Obsessed much? It shouldn’t be this easy to distract the President of the United States. https://t.co/rCSIBIKbkF https://t.co/LMgqvV9PAH — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 23, 2020

