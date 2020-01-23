Trump Goes Off on ‘Mini Mike Bloomberg’ After Fox and Friends Airs Attack Ad

President Donald Trump fired back at Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg in response to his new campaign ad slamming the president’s behavior as “erratic and out of control” on Fox and Friends.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade then interviewed Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign manager Kevin Sheekey who proceeded to take aim at Trump’s military accomplishments and why Bloomberg would be a more stable commander-in-chief, “It’s not all about spending money…so throwing money at a problem is not leadership.”

President Trump, who refers to the billionaire as “Mini Mike Bloomberg,” tweeted that the presidential hopeful and former New York City mayor “is playing poker with his foolhardy and unsuspecting Democrat rivals.”

“The fact is, when Mini loses, he will be spending very little of his money on these “clowns” because he will consider himself to be the biggest clown of them all – and he will be right!,” President Trump blasted.

Mini Mike Bloomberg is playing poker with his foolhardy and unsuspecting Democrat rivals. He says that if he loses (he really means when!) in the primaries, he will spend money helping whoever the Democrat nominee is. By doing this, he figures, they won’t hit him as hard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

….during his hopeless “presidential” campaign. They will remain silent! The fact is, when Mini losses, he will be spending very little of his money on these “clowns” because he will consider himself to be the biggest clown of them all – and he will be right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

Galia Slayen National Spokeswoman for the 2020 Bloomberg campaign responded to President Trump’s tweet by asking if the attacks on “mini” Mike Bloomberg is set to become “a morning routine.”

Good morning! This is becoming a morning routine, isn’t it? https://t.co/LLEAc7z925 — Galia Slayen (@gslayen) January 23, 2020

And Twitter responded to Trump’s tweet with wit regarding the former New York City Mayor:

And the poke-the-bear strategy seems to be working https://t.co/JC87IIdHB7 — Blake News (@blakehounshell) January 23, 2020

Not exactly rebutting the idea that he’s paying close attention to Bloomberg’s money. https://t.co/IHlOJWeEbE — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 23, 2020

Trump seems to tweet about Bloomberg more than Bloomberg’s poll rating would warrant https://t.co/x8jjvXgCt6 — Paul Tudor Owen (@PaulTOwen) January 23, 2020

I know you don’t want to hear this, but Mike Bloomberg could buy you seven times over. He is sooooooo much richer than you are. Soooooo much more successful. https://t.co/oh2WIPmiMt — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 23, 2020

Trump saw the poll where Bloomberg beats Trump even in the swing states. https://t.co/8WKGLNO1zS — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 23, 2020

folks im starting to think Donald Trump watches television https://t.co/0WGr0EmtF9 — Jamal Raad (@jamalraad) January 23, 2020

