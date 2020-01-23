comScore

Trump Goes Off on ‘Mini Mike Bloomberg’ After Fox and Friends Airs Attack Ad

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 23rd, 2020, 9:35 am

President Donald Trump fired back at Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg in response to his new campaign ad slamming the president’s behavior as “erratic and out of control” on Fox and Friends.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade then interviewed Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign manager Kevin Sheekey who proceeded to take aim at Trump’s military accomplishments and why Bloomberg would be a more stable commander-in-chief, “It’s not all about spending money…so throwing money at a problem is not leadership.”

President Trump, who refers to the billionaire as “Mini Mike Bloomberg,” tweeted that the presidential hopeful and former New York City mayor “is playing poker with his foolhardy and unsuspecting Democrat rivals.”

“The fact is, when Mini loses, he will be spending very little of his money on these “clowns” because he will consider himself to be the biggest clown of them all – and he will be right!,” President Trump blasted.

Galia Slayen National Spokeswoman for the 2020 Bloomberg campaign responded to President Trump’s tweet by asking if the attacks on “mini” Mike Bloomberg is set to become “a morning routine.”

And Twitter responded to Trump’s tweet with wit regarding the former New York City Mayor:

 

