Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) warned potential lawbreakers on Monday against using Daunte Wright’s death as an excuse to foment unrest in the state.

“For those that choose to go out … to exploit these tragedies for destruction or personal gain, you can rest assured the largest police presence in Minnesota history will be prepared,” Walz said in an afternoon press conference in Minneapolis. “You will be arrested and you will be charged and there’s consequences. It’s not debatable. You’re not making the case. You’re hurting the case. You’re undermining the grief and you hear it from families time and time again.

“Don’t you dare step into our space when we’re trying to enact change,” he added. Walz made the remarks as part of announcement that he was imposing a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in Hennepin, Ramsey, and Anoka countries, which encompass Minneapolis and St. Paul, the state’s capital, as well as the suburbs surrounding the area where Wright was shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer.

Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday that he believed an officer shot Wright, 20, after mistakenly drawing her gun rather than a Taser. The incident came on Sunday after Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]