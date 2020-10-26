Minnesota Senate candidate Jason Lewis (R) successfully completed an emergency surgical operation early Monday afternoon, his campaign said in a statement.

Doctors had determined Lewis what the campaign described as a “life-threatening” internal hernia after examining him for severe abdominal pain. Surgery took place shortly before noon Eastern. His campaign said in a statement shortly after 2 p.m. that the surgery was successful and had been “minimally invasive.”

“Provided that his recovery continues on a positive trajectory, doctors anticipate that he is likely to be released from the hospital in the next couple of days,” the campaign added. “On behalf of Jason and his wife Leigh, thank you for all the prayers and well-wishes that have poured in from across the nation.”

GOOD NEWS! The dr. has said Jason’s surgery was successful & he’s optimistic Jason will be discharged within the next couple days. In the meantime, our campaign isn’t missing a beat & the fight to restore Minnesota’s economy, protect our police & defend the Constitution rolls on pic.twitter.com/UAo3n0vckS — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) October 26, 2020

Archie and I are wishing Jason Lewis a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) October 26, 2020

Incumbent Sen. Tina Smith (D) said in a statement that she and her husband wished Lewis well, writing, “Archie and I are wishing Jason Lewis a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.”

Lewis served in the United States House from 2016-18 before his candidacy this year for Minnesota’s Senate seat. A poll taken last week showed Smith leading in the race by just 1 point, with support from 43 percent of the state’s voters to 42 percent for Lewis. If that margin holds in the general election, it would be the closest Senate race the state has seen since 2008, when former Sen. Al Franken (D) prevailed by just 312 votes after a recount.

