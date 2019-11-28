comScore

Mitch McConnell Made Whole Foods Spend Their Thanksgiving Denying They Made Him Person of the Year

By Tommy ChristopherNov 28th, 2019, 2:44 pm

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell caused Whole Foods Markets — the grocery chain known for having liberal customer base — to spend part of its Thanksgiving Day clarifying that it did not name the Republican Senate Majority Leader its “Person of the Year.”

On Wednesday, McConnell tweeted the proud announcement that he was “Honored to be named @WholeFoodsMag 2019 Person of the Year. I was recognized as the most influential person in the natural products industry, specifically because of my work to legalize industrial #hemp for farmers in Kentucky and around the country.”

But as Mediaite reported, the honor was from “WholeFoods Magazine,” not “Whole Foods.” But some liberals were confused.

As a result, the Whole Foods social media team spent some of their Thanksgiving reassuring irate customers that they were not, in fact, the bestowers of “Moscow Mitch” McConnell’s honor:

“WholeFoods Magazine” also pitched in, distancing itself from the grocery chain:


So have no fear, liberals, you may continue to purchase bulk kale chips with a clear conscience.

