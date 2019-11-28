Mitch McConnell Made Whole Foods Spend Their Thanksgiving Denying They Made Him Person of the Year

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell caused Whole Foods Markets — the grocery chain known for having liberal customer base — to spend part of its Thanksgiving Day clarifying that it did not name the Republican Senate Majority Leader its “Person of the Year.”

On Wednesday, McConnell tweeted the proud announcement that he was “Honored to be named @WholeFoodsMag 2019 Person of the Year. I was recognized as the most influential person in the natural products industry, specifically because of my work to legalize industrial #hemp for farmers in Kentucky and around the country.”

Honored to be named @WholeFoodsMag 2019 Person of the Year. I was recognized as the most influential person in the natural products industry, specifically because of my work to legalize industrial #hemp for farmers in Kentucky and around the country. https://t.co/Nu9ZZLs1pZ pic.twitter.com/xB6PbkQe9G — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 27, 2019

But as Mediaite reported, the honor was from “WholeFoods Magazine,” not “Whole Foods.” But some liberals were confused.

Is Whole Foods cancelled now? https://t.co/4SEumr17BV — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 28, 2019

As a result, the Whole Foods social media team spent some of their Thanksgiving reassuring irate customers that they were not, in fact, the bestowers of “Moscow Mitch” McConnell’s honor:

Thanks for reaching out, Glenn. Whole Foods Market is not affiliated with this publication. — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) November 28, 2019

Hi there. Whole Foods Market is not affiliated with Whole Foods Magazine. — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) November 28, 2019

Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Whole Foods Market is not affiliated with this publication. — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) November 27, 2019

Hi Scott, Whole Foods Market is not affiliated with that publication. Thanks for reaching out. — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) November 28, 2019

Hi Pedro, Whole Foods Market is in no way affiliated with Whole Foods Magazine. — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) November 28, 2019

HI Steven, Whole Foods Market is not affiliated with Whole Foods Magazine. — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) November 28, 2019

“WholeFoods Magazine” also pitched in, distancing itself from the grocery chain:

@WholeFoodsMag is a b-to-b magazine serving the natural products industry since 1977. WholeFoods Magazine has no affiliation with @WholeFoods. @WholeFoodsPR — WholeFoods Magazine (@WholeFoodsMag) November 28, 2019



So have no fear, liberals, you may continue to purchase bulk kale chips with a clear conscience.

