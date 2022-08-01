Moderate GOP Rep. Peter Meijer Trashes Dems for Bankrolling His MAGA Foe in Scathing Op-Ed: Selling Out ‘Any Pretense of Principle’

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), a moderate GOP congressman, blasted Democrats for bankrolling his Trumpian opponent, John Gibbs, ahead of Tuesday’s primaries in Michigan.

Democrats have been financially backing MAGA GOP candidates this primary cycle in order to have a better shot at beating them ahead of an expected Republican wave in November.

In Bari Weiss’ Substack outlet, Common Sense, Meijer wrote that he voted to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president, while noting that Gibbs “denies the results” of that election.

“The DCCC’s ad buy was more than Gibbs raised over the entire duration of his campaign. It was also nearly 100x the support Donald Trump himself offered to Gibbs (a single $5,000 contribution from the Save America Super PAC),” he wrote. “In other words, the Democrats are not merely attempting to boost a candidate over the finish line: They are subsidizing his entire campaign.”

Meijer also blasted the Democrats’ hypocrisy in decrying former President Donald Trump and his followers as a threat to American democracy, yet are funding those far-right GOP primary candidates.

Watching this unraveling inside my party has been utterly bewildering. The only thing that has been more nauseating has been the capacity of my Democratic colleagues to sell out any pretense of principle for political expediency—at once decrying the downfall of democracy while rationalizing the use of their hard-raised dollars to prop up the supposed object of their fears. The Democrats are justifying this political jiu-jitsu by making the argument that politics is a tough business. I don’t disagree. But that toughness is bound by certain moral limits: Those who participated in the attack on the Capitol, for example, clearly fall outside those limits. But over the course of the midterms, Democrats seem to have forgotten just where those limits lie.

