MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real

MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real.

Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, during which he introduced The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper by playing clips of Trump supporters being interviewed by Klepper outside a pair of rallies in New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday.

One pair of stunning exchanges featured supporters who believe Trump is still the president:

TRUMP FAN 1: Donald Trump is president right now. JORDAN KLEPPER: He’s currently the president. TRUMP FAN 1: Absolutely. TRUMP FAN 2: He is still president. There’s a lot of things that this Biden person does not have, like the presidential seal and things like that that are pretty obvious. JORDAN KLEPPER: Biden doesn’t have the presidential seal. When he speaks, there’s a presidential seal in front of him. TRUMP FAN 2: It’s not real.

A stunned Steele laughed at first but quickly told Klepper “you got to take it seriously,” and asked “how widely shared is that believed that Trump is the current president of the United States?”

Klepper responded by noting that the events were billed s “intimate events,” and the participants “generally were part of the GOP world in some manner or fashion. So the folks that came here weren’t just people were wandering by with some odd conspiracy theory. They’re diehard Trump folks. They’re in the game and they had some wild ideas.”

Wild ideas like this:

JORDAN KLEPPER: What is he doing as president? TRUMP FAN 1: He is in charge of the military. Great. The military is in charge of this whole thing. TRUMP FAN 2: The military were put in charge in 2018 when President Trump signed an executive order. JORDAN KLEPPER: The American military arms that are going to Ukraine. We have Donald trump to thank for that? TRUMP FAN 3: No. TRUMP FAN 2: That’s two militarys. JORDAN KLEPPER: There’s two. There’s two militarys. TRUMP FAN 2: There’s a good and a bad. JORDAN KLEPPER: So there’s two militaries. Donald Trump’s in charge of the good one. TRUMP FAN 3: Yes. JORDAN KLEPPER: Biden’s in charge of the bad military? TRUMP FAN 2: That’s exactly right.

Steele wrapped up by asking Klepper “Have their views evolved at all? Are they still using the same talking points?”

Klepper told Steele “No, there’s there’s no evolution of ideas. There’s devolution of ideas. And that’s that’s where the scariness arises.”

Watch above via MSNBC's The ReidOut.

