MSNBC host Ali Velshi is calling for “direct military involvement” in Ukraine from NATO and the west.

In a series of tweets on Saturday evening, Velshi — who is currently in Lviv, Ukraine covering the conflict — called for NATO and the west to act, as horrific new photos and images emerging make the scope of Russian atrocities more clear.

“The turning point for the west and NATO will come when the sun rises over Kyiv on Sunday, & the war crimes against civilian non-combatants becomes visible to all,” Velshi wrote. There is no more time for prevarication. If “never again” means anything, then this is the time to act.

When asked how specifically he was calling on NATO and the west to act, Velshi replied, “direct military involvement.”

Velshi drew criticism for his stance — with many believing any further action on the part of NATO and the west could lead to World War III. The MSNBC host promised to spell out his position further on his Sunday morning program, and did so during an interview with retired Army Major John Spencer.

“Me saying that the west needs to do more, or NATO needs to do more, and we have to look at the fact that civilians are being killed and there are atrocities, sometimes rings hollow,” Velshi told the Major. “But you saying it is different. Because what I say involves actual danger to people. It involves danger to NATO soldiers and pilots, and American Marines and Naval officers. So explain that to me. How do you get involved more and not get us into World War III, and not get us into a nuclear war with Russia?”

“I know what this means,” Spencer replied. “I know what I’m saying. I served for 25 years. I served to protect the innocent. We are the leaders of the free world. So, yes, … I’m ready to commit at this moment — unlike I was before this day — to put people in direct contact with Russia, to stop Russia. Call it peacekeeping. Call it what you will. We have to do more than provide weapons. And by “we,” I mean the United States. Yes, we’ll do it as a coalition with lots of other people, but we are the example. So put boots on the ground, send weapons directly at Russia. This is a massacre. This is a special kind of evil.”

Velshi went on to ask the retired major to address the concerns many have about Vladimir Putin potentially responding to NATO intervention with nuclear weapons.

“I don’t think Russia has the ability to do that,” Spencer said. “It is destruction. It would remove Russia. Look, I’m not a warmonger. I served to protect the innocent. So I do think, me as a U.S. citizen, [we] should ask our Congress to authorize our president to do more. And it is a huge risk, I understand that. But today is different.”

“Today is different,” Velshi added, concurring.

