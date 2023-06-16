MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire Says Trump Team ‘Deeply Concerned’ Because Trump ‘Can’t Intimidate’ Jack Smith

MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire says Trumpworld is “deeply concerned” about the bombshell documents indictment because ex-President Donald Trump “can’t intimidate” Special Counsel Jack Smith with the “playbook” he has used in the past.

One running theme has developed in the commentary from people plugged in to Trumpworld since his indictment on 37 counts for violating the Espionage Act. To quoye a famous WonderPet, this is serious.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Lemire explained what Trump sources have been telling him, which is that Smith is not seen as susceptible to the aggressive playbook that has worked in the past:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: You’re reporting and you’re hearing from people close to Trump, like a lot of us are growing concern about all of these indictments. And as you said yesterday, actually silence around New Jersey. There’s a little bit of rumbling there, like, oh, he’s not really going to do that. But I’m from the Trump camp, but I’m not so sure about that.

JONATHAN LEMIRE: …This is, there is real concern. And forget the check. This is something that the president, the former president and his inner circle have been worried about for a while, is this is indeed… He’s facing someone now in Jack Smith who they simply they don’t know and they feel like they can intimidate. That he is someone who seems immune to what their typical playbook is, which is the smokescreen and the attacks. These, the assertions of bias. And to this point, that hasn’t worked.

And we see that the New Jersey thing I also, Joe. Yes. Last night heard from a few people in Trump world saying we don’t think how we’re not sure how real that is, but they also can’t rule it out because they didn’t expect all that’s happened to this point.

And we know that it’s not just New York, which they actually feel fine about. They’re deeply concerned about, about the Mar a Lago documents.

And they’re really worried still about Georgia. Georgia’s been the one that’s been the problem that’s been there’s a flashing light for them all along and it’s not like that has gone away. Joe and Mika, that’s just probably a few weeks down the road.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: I mean, Chuck, you know, there are a lot of times that prosecutors have to really stretch to prove their cases. A lot of circumstantial evidence. Sometimes it’s not quite as strong as as they like. But you look at that Georgia case, they’ve got the tape recordings. You look at the Mar a Lago case, they’ve got incredible physical evidence. They’ve got him saying things again on on audiotape that that that closed him. And they’ve got him saying things in speeches and on Sean Hannity’s show that are, they’re admissions of guilt.