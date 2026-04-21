Jon Stewart Ridicules Trump Allies For Claiming President is Playing ‘5D Chess’ Against Iran: ‘Trump is Playing Hungry Hungry Hippos’

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart mocked President Donald Trump’s allies for claiming that the president was playing “5D chess” against Iran on Monday, despite Trump seemingly not getting any of the things he wanted out of the war so far.

During his monologue at the beginning of the show, Stewart played a clip of Trump’s U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz boasting, “The president is playing– is playing chess when the rest of the world is playing checkers.”

“That’s how he does it! I can’t believe at the beginning, when the whole thing started, that the rest of the world didn’t say, ‘Wait, why do you have a horse and a castle and we have the little disks?'” mocked Stewart. “What kind of chess were they playing?”

Stewart then played clips of Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) claiming, “He’s playing 3-dimensional chess,” former White House deputy national security adviser K. T. McFarland claiming Trump was playing “4-dimensional chess,” and actor Dean Cain claiming the president was playing “5D chess.”

“That’s the chess where the seats move and they spray water at you,” the Daily Show host mocked. “I’m sorry analyst Dean Cain, could you expand on that?”

Cain then declared in the clip, “President Trump is playing 5D chess… the dominos are slowly just falling and toppling.”

“What game is he playing? He’s playing chess and then the dominos– He’s at Checkers ordering Domino’s. The point is I’m hungry, and while the world plays Jenga, Donald Trump is playing Hungry Hungry Hippos,” Stewart mocked. “Whatever the analogy is, because of Trump’s brilliant inter-dimensional Jedi mind, he basically got everything he wanted from Iran.”

He then played a series of clips showing that Trump had, in fact, not got any of the things he wanted from Iran so far.

Watch above via The Daily Show.

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