‘LOSERS!!!’ Trump Fumes at ‘Fake News CNN’ After Network Anchor Questions ‘Mind-Boggling’ Iran Uranium Extraction Idea

President Donald Trump lashed out against “Fake News CNN” and “other corrupt Media Networks” late Monday night as he accused journalists of trying to “demean or belittle” U.S. military personnel by questioning the ability to recover Iran’s uranium stockpile.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, the president insisted last summer’s operation had decisively destroyed key nuclear infrastructure, while accusing outlets including CNN of downplaying a possible extraction:

Operation Midnight Hammer was a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran. Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process. Fake News CNN, and other corrupt Media Networks and Platforms, fail to give our great aviators the credit they deserve – Always trying to demean and belittle – LOSERS!!!

The outburst follows remarks by Trump last week claiming Iran had agreed to hand over its enriched uranium, a claim not verified by Tehran or international intermediaries.

Some commentary has focused on uncertainty over the whereabouts of Iran’s nuclear material. Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have not been able to verify the country’s near weapons-grade uranium since June 2025, when U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted enrichment facilities.

The president did not say exactly which CNN report had sparked his ire. However, just hours earlier, the network’s national security analyst Alex Plitsas sat down with anchor Anderson Cooper to discuss the viability of a mission to retrieve the uranium. This was, in turn, a commentary following Trump’s warning that uranium would be taken in an “unfriendly form” if talks with Tehran fell through.

During the segment, Cooper remarked that the “difficulty” of such an operation was “mind-boggling.”

Plistas acknowledged that there were some units in the U.S. military capable of carrying the mission out, but maintained that it was “incredibly complex” and “highly risky.”

The analyst noted Iran still maintained the “ability” to attack with drones, pointing to the mission to rescue the downed aviators in early April, during which U.S. military units came under fire.

The idea of extracting the uranium, he added, was originally a “back-up” operation considered before Operation Midnight Hammer, which saw the enrichment facility targeted by bunker-busting missiles.

Co-panelist Andrew Weber, Senior Fellow at the Council on Strategic Risks, also downplayed the possibility of an extraction, calling it “next to impossible.”

“To do it in a non-permissive environment as a special military operation would be extraordinarily risky,” he said. “It would be next to impossible to do it because the time on target you would need would probably be days or even weeks, and you’d have to defend your personnel inside Iran. And that would take, most likely, thousands of ground troops.”

He advocated instead for a negotiated solution.

Watch above via CNN.

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