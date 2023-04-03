New York City Looks Like a ‘Zombie Apocalypse’ Declares Kimberly Guilfoyle in WILD Rant About Alvin Bragg

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiance of Donald Trump, Jr. and former first lady of San Francisco, joined Newsmax’s John Bachman Now on Monday and dropped a wild rant attacking New York City and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Anchor John Bachman offered common right-wing talking points ahead of Guilfoyle’s comments, accusing Bragg’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump of being politically motivated.

Guilfoyle jumped in and declared Bragg did not care about rule of law in New York City.

“This guy doesn’t care about this, John, he doesn’t care about it. You know, New York is now the likes of Will Smith, I am Legend. It’s a zombie apocalypse. People are running around. They’re afraid to go on the subways, afraid to walk to school or go to work, get on the busses because it’s rampant with crime,” Guilfoyle began, adding:

It’s filthy and disgusting. There’s no quality of life. And this guy just lights a revolving door. He reduces felonies to misdemeanors. He doesn’t go after violent criminals. It’s a complete disaster. He should be thrown out of office. For all of these reasons, he has completely failed to serve his oath and his office by making New York a safe place to live. He has not. He is endangering women, children, families, communities, putting businesses out of work because he is not doing his job. Instead, he’s hell bent on persecuting Donald Trump.

Bachman tried to jump back in, but Guilfoyle continued, “But there will be accountability in this case, and Alvin Bragg should be very worried about that. He doesn’t deserve that pristine esteemed office that he is holding because he has violated the trust of the American people and he has destroyed New York City.”

“It is the number one responsibility of any government entity. Just make sure your constituents are safe. And we’re not seeing that with Alvin Bragg,” Bachman concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com