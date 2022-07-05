Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spun a web of accusations and conspiracy theories on Monday after a deadly mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in the city of Highland Park, a suburb 25 miles north of Chicago.

Greene posted on Twitter an image of the alleged shooter, that was clearly altered, and went off on a long rant tying the use of “drugs or psychiatric drugs” for the shooting. Greene eventually acknowledged the image she posted was “photoshopped,” but did not steer away from speculation as to what fueled the shooter — despite authorities continuing to investigate.

In one tweet, Greene wrote, “Is he in jail or rehab or a psychiatric center in this photo?”

The public should not allow this to continue. People are not stupid. Is he in jail or rehab or a psychiatric center in this photo? That’s not his bedroom. 22 yrs old and 5’11 and 120 lbs is not normal or healthy. What drugs or psychiatric drugs or both does he use? pic.twitter.com/9bNgjGr3B6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2022

She attached an image of the alleged shooter reading the Bible while in some kind of cell – the photo, however, was clearly altered as the texture and lighting of the background were different.

“That’s not his bedroom,” Greene added in the tweet.

“22 yrs old and 5’11 and 120 lbs is not normal or healthy. What drugs or psychiatric drugs or both does he use?” she continued.

In a later tweet in the thread, the Georgia congresswoman took on a very conspiratorial tone, writing:

Why is the story all eerily similar and the results almost always the same? They always delete everything about these shooters off of any searchable database and hide the truth about these young men. But why? Then it turns into blame the guns.

Why is the story all eerily similar and the results almost always the same? They always delete everything about these shooters off of any searchable database and hide the truth about these young men. But why? Then it turns into blame the guns. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2022

Until we are willing to rip open the ugly truth about the dark and destructive path these young men are on that lead them to mass shootings, then they will continue. No matter how many gun control laws are passed. Even with no guns at all, evil will find a way until it’s fixed. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2022

Greene has previously claimed mass shootings were “false flag” attacks perpetrated to scare Americans into gun reform.

“I’ve got a question for you. How do you get avid gun owners, and people who support the Second Amendment, to give up their guns and go along with anti-gun legislation? How do you do that?” Greene said in a video she released on social media before becoming a member of Congress.

“Maybe you accomplish that by performing a mass shooting into a crowd that is very likely to be conservative, very likely to vote Republican, very likely to be Trump supporters, very likely to be pro-Second Amendment and very likely to own guns,” she continued in the clip.

“You make them scared, you make them victims, and you change their mindset. And then, possibly, you can pass anti-gun legislation,” Greene concluded referencing the mass shooting during a country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017 which killed 60 people. Greene identified herself at the time “as being with an organization called American Truth Seekers,” reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Supposedly this is photoshopped,” Greene later acknowledged regarding the image she tweeted, but doubled down on the tone of her original tweet, adding, “More reasons to release his records. What’s wrong with him?”

Supposedly this is photoshopped.

More reasons to release his records.

What’s wrong with him? https://t.co/mWccxxYr9f — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2022

