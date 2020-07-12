comScore
Multiple Sailors Injured After Explosion on USS Bonhomme Richard

By Josh FeldmanJul 12th, 2020, 4:17 pm

There was an explosion on the USS Bonhomme Richard at the US Naval Base in San Diego on Sunday, and there’s reports that multiple sailors have been injured.

The San Diego Fire Department and other agencies are on the scene responding to the fire that broke out on the Navy ship this morning. As of this posting it’s unclear what caused the fire.

A Navy spokesperson said that 11 soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.

The entire crew is off the ship, per a tweet from Naval Surface Forces:

