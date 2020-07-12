There was an explosion on the USS Bonhomme Richard at the US Naval Base in San Diego on Sunday, and there’s reports that multiple sailors have been injured.

The San Diego Fire Department and other agencies are on the scene responding to the fire that broke out on the Navy ship this morning. As of this posting it’s unclear what caused the fire.

SDFD is assisting on this fire on board the USS Bonhomme Richard. We are in unified command (partnered) with Federal Fire. #shipfire — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

A Navy spokesperson said that 11 soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.

The entire crew is off the ship, per a tweet from Naval Surface Forces:

Local, base and shipboard firefighters are responding to a fire aboard @LHD6BHR located on @NavBaseSD. Initially, eleven Sailors have been transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The entire crew is off the ship and all are accounted. More information to follow. — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020

You can watch CNN’s report above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]