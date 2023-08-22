Musk Blasted For Plan to Remove Headlines From News Articles: ‘Wants to Replace Journalists With News Performers’

Elon Musk confirmed early Tuesday morning he is indeed pushing a plan to remove headlines from links to news articles posted to Twitter, now known as X.

“This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the esthetics,” Musk wrote on Twitter in reply to a tweet explaining the change. Fortune’s Kylie Robison first broke the news of the change to the platform on Monday night.

This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the esthetics. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2023

Robison explained, “Scoop: X/Twitter, is planning a major change in how news articles appear on the service, stripping out the headline and other text so that tweets with links display only an article’s lead image, according to material viewed by Fortune.”

The news of the change resulted in an immediate bevy of criticism against Musk, who has been accused of leading derailing the social media company with erratic and seemingly spontaneous decisions. In recent days, Musk has even been accused of throttling access to news reports from outlets viewed as critical of the billionaire by slowing down how quickly their pages load on his platform.

Many critics view his latest planned change to the platform as another attack on journalism. “Musk is making it harder to make *news* to go viral. Bullshit can go viral but actual reporting with editorial standards, forget it. He wants to replace journalists with news performers like Ian Miles Cheong, Andy Ngo, and Tim Pool,” wrote Michael Edison Hayden of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Musk is making it harder to make *news* to go viral. Bullshit can go viral but actual reporting with editorial standards, forget it. He wants to replace journalists with news performers like Ian Miles Cheong, Andy Ngo and Tim Pool. https://t.co/iKysxwqhq2 — Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) August 22, 2023

“Musk is terrified of….well, everything,” wrote the Atlantic’s Tom Nichols in response.

Musk is terrified of….well, everything https://t.co/6x9tnzkkbz — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 22, 2023

Fox Business reported on the change with a headline that read, “Elon Musk sticks journalists in the eye with latest X change that will have major impact on newsrooms.”

“This isn’t small. This is disastrous for journalism, particularly independent journalism, which means democracy,” argued author Jeff Sharlet.

This isn’t small. This is disastrous for journalism, particularly independent journalism, which means democracy. https://t.co/RfN1upz4HG — Jeff Sharlet (jeffsharlet.bsky.social) (@JeffSharlet) August 22, 2023

Below are some more responses to Musk’s plan:

This, of course, would be terrible https://t.co/lTEb4SkZ8o — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 22, 2023

This is pretty clearly a deliberate attempt to add friction to news sharing, to try and nudge people to publish directly on Twitter. https://t.co/bcNjsFPWu8 — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) August 22, 2023

Tell me you’re into suppressing new media without telling me. https://t.co/7sXTJ6bnMp — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 22, 2023

Twitter is an incredible natural experiment illustrating what happens when you give a very stupid man total, dictatorial control of a very complicated entity. Previously in history you had to inbreed royal families for several generations to conduct this kind of experiment https://t.co/4Wa0v5IBKk — Will Stancil (@whstancil) August 22, 2023

This might be funny, except the net effect will likely be to further destroy the ability of reader-supported, smaller-budget independent media like @LeverNews and others to communicate with as wide an audience as giant corporate media outlets, which is almost certainly the point. https://t.co/gPzdljyYEW — David Sirota (@davidsirota) August 22, 2023

Every decision by Elon should come with a “made on drugs” or “not made on drugs” disclaimer. https://t.co/RNNfGWltaN https://t.co/oN9LrckZlK pic.twitter.com/tfgZRNI7v1 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 22, 2023

I'm honestly blown away by how stupid this is. Just truly and staggering incompetent. And you just absolutely know that it's going to prompt the jankiest Band-Aid solution of putting headline text **in the lead image** WHY ARE YOU SO BAD AT THIS?! https://t.co/8OJMh5ApcS — Rory Johnston (@Rory_Johnston) August 22, 2023

Sorry! — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) August 22, 2023

