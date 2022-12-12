Musk Claims Latest Twitter Files Show ‘Activist Employees’ Deplatformed Trump Days After Jan. 6 Even Though ‘He Didn’t Violate The Rules’

Elon Musk celebrated the latest installment of the so-called ‘Twitter Files’ for purportedly showing that Donald Trump was banned from Twitter even though the social media platform’s top brass could not state a clear justification to do so.

Bari Weiss published a thread containing the 5th installment of the ‘Twitter Files’ on Monday, which focused on deliberations at Twitter about permanently banning Trump in the aftermath of January 6th. At issue were Trump’s final 2 tweets before he was forced off of the platform until Musk reinstated him only weeks ago.

The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

In one of her tweets, Weiss flagged internal conversations where Twitter officials grappled with the implications of censoring a world leader on social media.

7. There were dissenters inside Twitter. “Maybe because I am from China,” said one employee on January 7, “I deeply understand how censorship can destroy the public conversation.” pic.twitter.com/LtonK0gfS3 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

8. But voices like that one appear to have been a distinct minority within the company. Across Slack channels, many Twitter employees were upset that Trump hadn’t been banned earlier. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

9. After January 6, Twitter employees organized to demand their employer ban Trump. “There is a lot of employee advocacy happening,” said one Twitter employee. pic.twitter.com/x9Xty6ndYP — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

10. “We have to do the right thing and ban this account,” said one staffer. It’s “pretty obvious he’s going to try to thread the needle of incitement without violating the rules,” said another. pic.twitter.com/9vgvSgqJBB — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

While Twitter employees mounted pressure to pull the plug on Trump’s account, the platform’s other staff cast doubt on the idea that his latest tweets met Twitter’s standards for incitement of violence.

12. But the Twitter staff assigned to evaluate tweets quickly concluded that Trump had *not* violated Twitter’s policies.“I think we’d have a hard time saying this is incitement,” wrote one staffer. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

13. “It's pretty clear he's saying the ‘American Patriots’ are the ones who voted for him and not the terrorists (we can call them that, right?) from Wednesday.” — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

14. Another staffer agreed: “Don’t see the incitement angle here.” pic.twitter.com/6mbUU2Tma0 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

15. “I also am not seeing clear or coded incitement in the DJT tweet,” wrote Anika Navaroli, a Twitter policy official. “I’ll respond in the elections channel and say that our team has assessed and found no vios”—or violations—“for the DJT one.” pic.twitter.com/DnJk2UUuf6 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

18. Next, Twitter’s safety team decides that Trump’s 7:44 am ET tweet is also not in violation. They are unequivocal: “it’s a clear no vio. It’s just to say he’s not attending the inauguration” pic.twitter.com/zdxSsG1UBS — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

Even after Trump’s tweets were found to not be in violation of Twitter’s policies, the pressure to ban him kept surging as employees argued that the sum total of his tweets represented the glorification and incitement of violence.

26. Less than 90 minutes after Twitter employees had determined that Trump’s tweets were not in violation of Twitter policy, Vijaya Gadde—Twitter’s Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust—asked whether it could, in fact, be “coded incitement to further violence.” pic.twitter.com/llJRMfpOPi — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

27. A few minutes later, Twitter employees on the “scaled enforcement team” suggest that Trump’s tweet may have violated Twitter’s Glorification of Violence policy—if you interpreted the phrase “American Patriots” to refer to the rioters. pic.twitter.com/Wszq4zBqnW — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

28. Things escalate from there. Members of that team came to “view him as the leader of a terrorist group responsible for violence/deaths comparable to Christchurch shooter or Hitler and on that basis and on the totality of his Tweets, he should be de-platformed.” pic.twitter.com/QD4DvrUEhO — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

This eventually led to a Twitter executives meeting where tensions continued to flare, and shortly thereafter, Trump’s account was locked.

29. Two hours later, Twitter executives host a 30-minute all-staff meeting. Jack Dorsey and Vijaya Gadde answer staff questions as to why Trump wasn’t banned yet. But they make some employees angrier. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

30. “Multiple tweeps [Twitter employees] have quoted the Banality of Evil suggesting that people implementing our policies are like Nazis following orders,” relays Yoel Roth to a colleague. pic.twitter.com/cm5yzuSYSV — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

31. Dorsey requested simpler language to explain Trump’s suspension. Roth wrote, “god help us [this] makes me think he wants to share it publicly” pic.twitter.com/KTMumR0rDD — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

32. One hour later, Twitter announces Trump’s permanent suspension “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

For reference, here is the statement Twitter gave on January 8th after banning Trump’s account:

Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks. After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.

In her thread, Weiss noted that other world leaders have run afoul of Twitter’s policies regarding incitement of violence, but did not have their accounts suspended. As such, Musk celebrated her latest contribution to the ‘Twitter Files’ by offering his summary of the contents.

“Under pressure from hundreds of activist employees, Twitter deplatforms Trump, a sitting US President, even though they themselves acknowledge that he didn’t violate the rules,” Musk said.

Under pressure from hundreds of activist employees, Twitter deplatforms Trump, a sitting US President, even though they themselves acknowledge that he didn’t violate the rules: https://t.co/60PplztV4k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

