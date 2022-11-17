Nancy Pelosi Staffer Called Out For ‘Abuse’ After Insulting Reporter’s Accurate Story On House Speaker’s Future

Nancy Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff seems to have egg on his face after lashing out at a reporter’s story about the House speaker’s future, which turned out to be accurate.

On Thursday, Pelosi announced that she would remain in Congress as a representative from California, but she would not seek re-election to be the leader of the Democratic caucus. Pelosi’s political future was the subject of public speculation before her speech on the House floor, but this outcome was reported in advance by Puck’s Tara Palmeri.

Hours before Pelosi’s speech, Palmeri released a story saying, “Pelosi will announce that she plans to stay in Congress as a backbencher, roaming the halls in a sort of emeritus role and helping to guide Democrats through their turn in the minority.” This was preceded by Palmeri’s earlier reporting that Hakeem Jeffries is likely to be chosen as the next Democratic House leader.

Palmeri’s story on the leadership shift included a quote from Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, who flatly denied that the House speaker had made a definite choice.

“Nothing in this reporting is correct,” said Hammill. “As the Speaker just stated yesterday on national TV, she will make a decision once all the votes have been counted. She’s not even thinking about her future at this moment.”

Beyond the quote in Palmeri’s story, Hammill got on Twitter in the last few days to attack her reporting and say she “has zero sourcing in Pelosi world but is constantly trying to break news.” This diatribe — which was described as “abuse” by Palmeri’s colleague Julia Ioffe — continued with “I don’t know who reads Puck, let alone pays for it, but I wanted to get ahead of Tara Palmeri’s latest typo-ridden Pelosi scoop to let everyone know that it’s complete trash just like the last ones. That’s all.”

The Speaker has not made a decision about her future. As the Speaker just stated yesterday on national TV, she will make a decision once all the votes have been counted. She’s not even thinking about her future at this moment. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) November 14, 2022

I don't know who reads @PuckNews let alone pays for it, but I wanted to get ahead of @tarapalmeri's latest typo-ridden Pelosi scoop to let everyone know that it's complete trash just like the last ones. That's all. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) November 14, 2022

Palmeri took on the verbal abuse with her stoic observation that she “touched a nerve.”

touched a nerve… — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) November 14, 2022

The animosity resumed on Thursday when Hammill went after Palmeri by referring to reports that Pelosi had two speeches prepared to reflect whichever decision she would make.

“Anybody who tells you they know what she will do is a liar,” Hammill said.

I hate to break it to my favorite reporter but the Speaker took two versions of her speech home last night as has been reported. Anybody who tells you they know what she will do is a liar. https://t.co/kigcUnmiL7 — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) November 17, 2022

This drew Palmeri’s retort that “You’re right Drew, her staff doesn’t know.” His response: “And you don’t either.”

And you don’t either. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) November 17, 2022

Now that Pelosi’s decision has been publicly announced, Palmeri’s report has been proven accurate. Thus, the Puck writer has been retweeting several political observers who’ve been calling Hammill out for his unwarranted, hostile conduct toward her.

After publicly tarring my colleague @tarapalmeri and calling her a liar for her absolutely correct reporting all week that Speaker Pelosi would step down, I think @Drew_Hammill owes Tara a public apology. Accountability matters. https://t.co/o72LIXdMpj — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) November 17, 2022

This is not okay, Drew. Especially when you're wrong. Abuse is not part of the job. pic.twitter.com/5q4ya5BpG1 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) November 17, 2022

So what was the point of this exactly? https://t.co/2ZHp8PcOwz — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) November 17, 2022

This is what ended up happening https://t.co/kha1DBrhBt — Matt Holt (@mattholt33) November 17, 2022

For the record, Pelosi spox Drew Hammill specifically denied @tarapalmeri’s scoop on Pelosi’s departure, which she had entirely correct.@PuckNews — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 17, 2022

So @tarapalmeri had it totally right and got decidedly unkind pushback… — Pavan 🇺🇸 (@ppavnr) November 17, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com