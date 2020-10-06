NBC News featured at least two “undecided” voters at a town hall for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden who recently expressed opposition to President Donald Trump on the station’s sister network, MSNBC.

The voters, Peter Gonzalez and Ismael Llano, both questioned Biden at an October 5 town hall conducted by NBC in Miami, where they were identified as “undecided Florida voters.” Their comments were flagged on Tuesday by The Washington Free Beacon.

Gonzalez — who said he was an attorney in Coral Gables, an upscale community nestled outside downtown Miami — used his slot to ask Biden what he could say to make more people comfortable voting for him.

“Cuban American and Venezuelan voters here in South Florida are being targeted with messages by the Trump campaign claiming that a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for the radical left and socialism, and even communism,” Gonzalez said. “What can you tell people in my family, my friends — who are understandably concerned with that issue — that would make them feel comfortable voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?”

Gonzalez also appeared on MSNBC August 21 as a “Republican for Biden.” Explaining his position that day, Gonzalez said, “If we get four more years of Trump, good luck, and good luck with the future attracting younger voters.”

Llano, introduced by Lester Holt as someone who “voted for Hillary Clinton four years ago but has voted Republican in the past,” appeared on MSNBC the same day as Gonzalez, where he praised Biden’s message as “what defines America is possibility.”

Holt introduced another attendee of the town hall, Mateo Gomez, as a “first-time voter.” MSNBC featured Gomez as recently as September 30, where he told correspondent Ellison Barber — a Free Beacon alumni — that he would “probably” vote for Biden because of “just how unpresidential the whole, entire debate was.”

NBC News did not return Mediaite’s request for comment.

