Nearly two-thirds of Americans are willing to deal with higher gas prices in order to punish Russia, according to a new survey.

In a poll published Sunday by CBS News, 77 percent of respondents support sanctions on Russian oil and gas. Only 23 percent oppose them. And that position has strong bipartisan backing. Overall, 84 percent of Democrats and 76 percent of Republicans are behind the sanctions.

More tellingly, though, that sentiment largely holds even if Americans are forced to put their money where their mouth is. The CBS survey found 63 percent of respondents still support the sanctions even if it means higher prices at the pump. Only 36 percent oppose sanctions on Russian oil and gas.

In another notable response from the CBS survey, a majority of Americans still support the implementation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The CBS poll found 59 percent of respondents support the no fly zone, while 41 percent oppose it. While still a majority, that’s down 15 points from a Reuters/Ipsos survey last week which found 74 percent of Americans are in favor of no fly zones.

Support dwindles even further when the potential consequences are spelled out for respondents. When asked if they still support no fly zones if they are viewed as an act of war, only 38 percent say yes, compared to 62 percent who oppose.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com