NEW: CNN’s Evan Perez Says Secret Service Now ‘Preparing’ To Bring Trump In For Arrest and Arraignment Tuesday

CNN correspondent Even Perez reported that the Secret Service is now making preparations to bring former President Donald Trump in for his arrest and arraignment Tuesday.

News broke on Thursday afternoon that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. As the evening progressed, detail were scarce, but trickled out slowly — including CNN scoops that NYPD is mobilizing for Friday after weeks of Trump threats and incitement, and that Trump has been indicted on a whopping 34 counts.

And just before Wolf Blitzer’s live sit-down with former VP Mike Pence, CNN anchor Jake Tapper introduced Perez to go over another new development:

JAKE TAPPER: More late information coming in this evening. CNN’s Evan Perez starts us off. Evan? EVAN PEREZ: Well, Jake, the Secret Service is preparing to bring the former president to his court appearance on Tuesday in Manhattan. This is something that they’ve been talking with the New York Police Department, the court security staff. It’s something they’ve spent days and days working out. And look, a lot of people have speculated about the former president’s arrest, you know. For the Secret Service, they believe this is going to be a quick thing. This is going to be probably ten, 15 minutes before this judge in Manhattan. And they can get him in and then they can get him out securely. This is something that the Secret Service believes. You know, it’s very easy, they believe, to lock down the streets of New York and get the former president from where he is to that courthouse. Obviously, something they practice a lot with the U.N. General Assembly every year, securely bringing people in and out. So they have no doubt that they can do this securely. The question is obviously now working out the details between the former president’s lawyers and the district attorney and the judge who he will present himself before on Tuesday, Jake.

