Biden Spox Kirby Pressed About ‘Chatter’ Around Trump Threats and Incitement — Says ‘The American People Can Be Safe And Secure’

White House NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby was pressed about “chatter” and preparations for violence around former President Donald Trump’s campaign of threats and incitement if he’s arrested.

Trump has been whipping up a frenzy over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and reports Trump’s indictment and arrest could be imminent, including warnings of “death and destruction.”

While the White House has been projecting cautious calm, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, during the debut edition of her new MSNBC show Inside With Jen Psaki, that the Biden administration’s public strategy would be to “keep the temperature down” by saying little about Trump’s rant.

But she added that “behind the scenes, they’re paying close attention, tracking any potential threats, as they always would.”

Kirby held an on-the-record briefing with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday morning, during which I asked Kirby if he could confirm or expand on the administration’s level of engagement with the potential risks presented by Trump’s actions. Kirby’s response walked the line between not giving Trump oxygen and trying to be reassuring:

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Kirby, thanks for doing this. So just give me a second to get this question out, because I know you’re going to want to not answer it maybe, or, like, avoid it. But, you know that Trump’s making a lot of threats and incitement about his possible arrest. And I know you don’t want to amplify the threats or make people be afraid. But recently, Jen Psaki said that she expects that the White House would be paying close attention to what’s going on and preparing for any violence. What can you tell us about the preparations or the chatter around Trump’s threats? NSC SPOKESMAN JOHN KIRBY: Look, you’re right. It’s not my place here at the National Security Council to get into campaign politics or rhetoric. I would just tell you that, as we have said many times, violence has no place in America. And you know, that’s just a bedrock principle. And look, of course, we continue to stay latched up with local and state authorities around the country in general, separate and distinct from those particular comments by that particular individual. We are constantly, as you might imagine, staying in touch with state and local authorities routinely about making sure that the American people can be safe and secure. And I think I just need to leave it at that. TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: Thanks, John.

