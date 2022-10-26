New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez Under Federal Investigation Again: Per Report

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is reportedly under investigation again.

Kadia Goba, a political reporter for the new media outlet Semafor, reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the probe, that Menendez “faces a new federal investigation.”

People tied to the three-term senator have heard from Southern District of New York prosecutors and have received at least a subpoena in the case, according to Goba.

Goba continued:

Menendez and a Florida eye doctor, Salomon Melgen, were indicted in 2015 for an alleged arrangement under which the doctor provided flights on a private jet and lavish vacations in exchange for the senator’s help with government contracts and other public favors. Menendez’s lawyers argued that the two men were simply good friends. The inquiry ended in a mistrial in 2017 after the jury failed to reach a verdict. (Melgen was convicted in 2017 of medicare fraud, and received clemency from President Donald Trump in 2021.) The two people familiar with the investigation, one who is directly connected to the investigation and the other a New Jersey lawyer who has been told of the case, said that the broad outlines of the new inquiry are similar to the 2017 case. Both said that the new investigation involves an entirely different group of people, however.

Menendez spokesperson Francisco Pelayo and SDNY spokesperson Nicholas Biase declined to comment to Semafor, while Goba’s calls to Menendez’s personal cell phone went unanswered.

