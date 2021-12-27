New Poll Finds Mitch McConnell is Least Popular U.S. Leader: Even 52 Percent of Republicans Disapprove of Him

A new Gallup poll found that only fifty-two percent of Republicans approve of the job Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is doing as leader of the party in the U.S. Senate.

Gallup polled the job approval rating of the eleven most visible and powerful federal officials and found McConnell to be the least popular overall. McConnell registered a dismal thirty-four percent approval rating and a whopping sixty-three percent disapproval rating.

Among Republicans, McConnell polled somewhat better with a forty-six percent approval rating.

McConnell’s Republican counterpart in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), registered a seventy-one percent approval rating among Republicans. Overall, McCarthy had a forty-six percent approval rating and a forty-nine percent disapproval rating.

McCarthy is significantly more popular overall than Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who was the second least popular leader polled, coming in with a forty percent approval rating and a fifty-eight percent disapproval rating.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts had the highest job-approval rating out of all the leaders polled, with sixty percent overall approving of his job performance. Only thirty-four percent disapproved.

The poll is actually an improvement for McConnell as a recent Economist/YouGov poll showed his support among Republicans had cratered to the low thirties. McConnell and former President Donald Trump have been feuding since the Kentucky Republican condemned then-President Trump’s actions during the January 6th insurrection in the U.S. Capitol.

The Gallup poll, released Monday, was conducted over the phone from December 1 through 16 among 811 adults in all fifty states and had a 4 percentage point margin of error.

