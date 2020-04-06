Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) has pulled ahead in a strong lead according to internal polling against Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in the Georgia all-party special election race by 23 points, 36% to 13%, released by a consulting firm which works for the Collins campaign.

The internal polling released on April 2 (via Politico) from the campaign consulting firm Battleground Connect (which was paid for by the Collins camp) shows that Collins leads Loeffler by 23 points.

#GASEN: Rep. Doug Collins leads Sen. Kelly Loeffler by 23 (!) points in the all party special election, according to an internal polling memo released by the Collins camp (via @politico)https://t.co/wYAhOKjFJY — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 6, 2020

As for gender in the polling data – Collins in more favorable with men and women in comparison to Loeffler.

The newly released polling further shows that Loeffler is behind the Democratic party DSCC-endorsed candidate Raphael Warnock by 1 point, 41-40%, with Collins leading the Democratic candidate by 13, 49-36%.

Collins strong polling in the race comes on the heels of Loeffler, denying any wrongdoing in trading and dumping stock ahead of the coronavirus pandemic in the latter part of March.

Loeffler, according to The Daily Beast‘s reporting, sold stock shares with her husband Jeffrey Sprecher (CEO of the New York Stock Exchange) worth between $1,275,000 and $3,100,000 between Jan. 24 and Feb. 14.

“On Feb. 14, she also purchased the Citrix stock and another $100,000 to $250,000 in technology company Oracle, which has seen its share price decline by more than 18 percent since then,” after a Senate Health Committee meeting regarding the coronavirus on Jan. 24th, according to the Beast.

Loeffler denies that he had any involvement in the sell-off or buying of stocks in her or her husband’s portfolio.

The 15 stocks that Loeffler sold have lost more than a third of their value, on average, since she reported offloading them.

The Loeffler campaign responded to an initial inquiry for comment but has not yet provided one.

