NEW POLL: Majority of Americans Say Let Teachers Carry Guns — And Even Half of Democrats Want More Guns in Schools

A new poll shows that a majority of Americans say teachers and administrators should be allowed to carry firearms in school, with strong dissent from Democratic voters.

Developments in the unfolding story of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults have thus far revealed a police response that was characterized by a failure to act against the shooter, even as the cops did take action against frantic parents who tried to rush in to save their own kids — some of whom succeeded.

It is in that context that respondents to a new The Economist/YouGov poll were asked “Do you favor or oppose any of the following? Giving schoolteachers and school administrators the option of being armed at school.”

Among all respondents, 51 percent said they either “Favor strongly” (31%) or “Favor somewhat” (20%), while just 37 percent said they “Oppose somewhat” (14%) or “Oppose strongly” (23%) “giving schoolteachers and school administrators the option of being armed at school.”

That includes strong majorities of Republicans (73%) and independents (54%), but not Democrats. Among Dems, just 31 percent said they either “Favor strongly” (13%) or “Favor somewhat” (18%), while a whopping 58 percent said they “Oppose somewhat” (18%) or “Oppose strongly” (40%).

But Democrats were much more open to guns in schools if they are carried by professionals.

When asked “Do you favor or oppose any of the following? Stationing armed guards at all schools,” Democrats favored such a measure by a 48% to 40 percent margin. Among all respondents, armed guards were favored by a margin of 62% to 27%.

Arming teachers is a notion that was floated by the National Rifle Association following the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT.

Even the presence of armed professionals at mass shootings has historically failed to stop many mass shooters, including the racist mass shooting in Buffalo two weeks ago. But in the wake of these tragedies, many Americans are willing to consider anything — including introducing more guns with less training and expertise into the mix.

