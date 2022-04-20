NEW POLL: Whopping 59 Percent of Americans Supported Mask Rule That Trump-Appointed Judge Dumped

An overwhelming 59 percent majority of Americans supported the public transportation mask rule that a Trump-appointed judge struck down this week.

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle was nominated to the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida by then-President Donald Trump, was rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association, and was confirmed in a party-line vote weeks after President Joe Biden defeated Trump.

And on Monday, she struck down a 15-day extension to a mask rule that, it turns out, was supported by the American people.

In a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll taken just before the ruling, respondents were told that “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended the mandate requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs until May 3rd, 2022 amid an increase in COVID cases,” and were asked, “Do you support or oppose the CDC’s extension of the federal travel mask mandate?”

Among all registered voters, 59 percent either “strongly supported” (38%) or “somewhat supported” (21%) the extension, with only 32 percent either “somewhat opposed”(10%) or “strongly opposed” (22%) — a whopping two-to-one margin. The result includes 84 percent support from Democrats, 55 percent from independents, and just 35 percent support from Republicans.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department issued a statement protesting the ruling and indicating they will file an appeal — if the CDC says they should:

“The Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disagree with the district court’s decision and will appeal, subject to CDC’s conclusion that the order remains necessary for public health. The Department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health. That is an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve. “On April 13, 2022, before the district court’s decision, CDC explained that the order would remain in effect while it assessed current public health conditions, and that the Transportation Security Administration would extend its directive implementing the order until May 3 to facilitate CDC’s assessment. “If CDC concludes that a mandatory order remains necessary for the public’s health after that assessment, the Department of Justice will appeal the district court’s decision.”

