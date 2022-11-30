NEW: Trump WH Adviser Stephen Miller Just Testified For Hours Before Jan. 6 Criminal Grand Jury

Former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller testified for several hours to the January 6 grand jury, the first Trump administration official to do so since the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith.

CNN reporting teams have been breaking scoop after scoop on the January 6 investigations in Congress and at the Department of Justice, where political jeopardy becomes a criminal liability.

The latest scoop from Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz is that Miller has become the first witness to testify since Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith as Special Counsel to handle Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, Polantz told host Kate Bolduan what the news means for former President Donald Trump:

BOLDUAN: Stephen Miller, Trump’s White House senior advisor and speechwriter, testified today a grand federal — testified today before a grand federal in the January 6th investigation, he is now the first known witness to testify since the Justice Department appointed a special counsel. So, Katelyn, you broke the story. Tell us more. KATELYN POLANTZ, CNN SENIOR REPORTER, CRIME AND JUSTICE: Well, Stephen Miller is always been a very important and close adviser to Donald Trump in the White House. At the end of the presidency, after the election, and up to and including on January 6th, he was his speechwriter. And so, what Miller would be able to talk to the grand jury about, what we know he is already talked to that separate House investigation about, is how Trump’s speech came about on January 6 to his supporters, the crowd that eventually rioted at the Capitol, chanting “hang Mike Pence”. And one of the things that we know, from public reporting from the House Select Committee previously, is that Miller talked to Trump about what he was going to say about Pence, it appears. They had a phone call, and then after that phone call the morning of the January 6th, Donald Trump did want to put lines in his speech about Mike Pence, about how they needed Pence to block the election results. And so, this is the first person that we have identified who went into the grand jury after the appointment of special counsel grand — special counsel Jack Smith. It is clearly showing us how this criminal investigation in the federal court system is really moving along at quite a clip, and really focusing around Donald Trump and what was happening what he was saying inside the White House — Kate.

