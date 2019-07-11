Video went explosively viral on Thursday showing an altercation in the Rose Garden of the White House after the President’s social media summit. In the first, and most widely shared among journalists, the clip shows Salem radio’s Seb Gorka yelling at White House reporter Brian Karem of CNN and Playboy.

Another angle, with a clip that starts earlier, shows what led up to that confrontation. Filmed by Jim Hanson of Security Studies Group, that clip features Karem, apparently angry over seating at the Rose Garden event, taunting the gathered Summit attendees.

Off-camera, a voice says to Karem “don’t be sad, don’t be sad,” and that prompted Karem’s remarks, which ended up with a confrontation and viral moment.

“No I’m just standing around–this is a group of people that are eager for demonic possession,” he says. There is general laughter after the comment from the crowd.

From farther off camera, you hear Gorka shout, “and you’re a journalist, right?”

Karem then turns toward Gorka and waves him over, saying, “come on over here and talk to me, brother. We can go outside and have a long conversation.”

It’s from that point that the videos from New York Times correspondent Katie Rogers, the one that went viral, begins: After the initial invitation from Karem to take it “outside.”

Rogers tweeted two clips, the second slightly recut but still starting after the “demonic possession” line and the ‘cash me outside howbow dah’ taunt from CNN’s Karem. Watch that video here.

Perhaps there is another video still to come that starts even before the “don’t be sad” clip above. And then another that starts before that. If so, we’ll have them here.

