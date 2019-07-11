FREAK SHOW: Seb Gorka, CNN’s Brian Karem Go Nose-to-Nose in Surreal Rose Garden Clash: ‘You’re a Punk!!!’

President Donald Trump’s social media summit in the White House Rose Garden quickly devolved into a trash-talking debacle upon its conclusion, when right-wing Salem radio host Sebastian Gorka — a former Trump White House aide — got in the face of CNN political analyst Brian Karem and screamed: “You’re a punk, not a journalist. You’re a punk!”

The embarrassing melee, in a venue that normally hosts foreign heads of state and major policy announcements, was partially captured on video by New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers.

At the beginning of the Rogers video, the famously short-fused Gorka suddenly reacts, claiming Karem threatened him and directly proceeds to the rope line flanking the event’s seating.

However, another video of the event, taken by Townhall columnist Jim Hanson, shows Karem making a joke, saying that the summit participants are “a group of people eager for demonic possession.” Karem then invites Gorka over to “talk” and to also “go outside” for a “long conversation.” That’s when Gorka reacts and hustles over to confront Karem, who folds his arms in front of him. Gorka then insults him, turns, and walks away as his fellow conservatives cheer him on with chants of “Gor-ka! Gor-ka!”

Seconds later, as Gorka departs, a woman says: “You should not be attacking journalists like this.” Immediately after which, Hanson, directing his words at Karem, yells: “For the record, he’d kick your punk ass!”

Conservative gadfly Joy Villa, decked out in a red, white, and blue dress, then admonished the media covering the event: “Fake news is over, be real journalists.” But Villa then smiled when asked about her outfit by someone else in the press line, and proudly showed off her red skirt, upon which was emblazoned the word “Freedom” in big white letters.

