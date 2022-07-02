NEW: White Nationalist ‘Patriot Front’ Marches on Boston’s Freedom Trail, Mayor Blasts ‘Disgusting Hate’

Around 100 members of the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” descended on downtown Boston for Fourth of July weekend on Saturday, parading through town to the sound of marching drums in a display Boston Mayor Michelle Wu described as “disgusting hate.”

Some confrontations resulted from the group’s marches through downtown, but most of the video that has been shared on social media shows only the masked group in coordinated outfits marching around carrying defaced American flags, as can be seen in the tweets embedded below.

Mayor Wu responded to the demonstration in a tweet, saying the “disgusting hate of white supremacists has no place here.”

The disgusting hate of white supremacists has no place here. Esp when so many of our rights are under attack, we will not normalize intimidation by bigots. As we mark Boston’s legacy as the cradle of liberty, we celebrate the continued fight to expand those liberties for all. — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) July 2, 2022

Footage was shared on social media as the group apparently followed Boston’s Freedom Trail.

Patriot Front taking a casual stroll along the Freedom Trail pic.twitter.com/bDt0vMkgkp — The Rum Tum Taurus (@atotheco) July 2, 2022

Mayor Wu’s response to The Patriot Front group marching in Boston. “To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don’t hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for.”#7News pic.twitter.com/t8e2DIHOQC — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) July 2, 2022

*BREAKING* Patriot Front Members are confronted the moment they got off of a train at the Orange Line in Cambridge Massachusetts. The police can be seen protecting Patriot Front members. Media Credit Rod Webber#Cambridge #PatriotFront #AltRight #Boston pic.twitter.com/pRKlLqd7Yq — TheFamily'sSoup TV (@FamilysSoupTV) July 2, 2022

Currently in Boston MA #PatriotFront members protest in the streets pic.twitter.com/T658EtHJBV — John Sullivan (@ijohnsullivan) July 2, 2022

This is the Patriot Front in Boston today. They are all so proud of what they stand for that they cannot bear to be known. Fucking fascists. pic.twitter.com/s0gGuWyWve — 🌊The Lone Tweeter 🔥🌿🌿🍻 (@DudeTweetsAlot) July 2, 2022

There were confrontations according to a Boston Herald report.

Patriot Front in Boston today. (Staff photo from attached article). https://t.co/ooJcRl2wSu pic.twitter.com/Xc2eXh1mO9 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 2, 2022

From the article:

“If you truly wish for safety, you will have it. But you can take nothing else with you,” an unmasked member of the group said through a bullhorn when the group stopped in front of the Boston Public Library among shouts from onlookers. “Not your home, not your family, not your liberty. There you will be alone with your safety in a rotted world.” One Black man was seen tangling with the groups as tempers flared, the Herald observed. No arrests or citations were disclosed by the Boston Police Department or the Massachusetts State Police by 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The group was recently detained by police at a Coeur d’Alene, Idaho PRIDE event, resulting in as many as 31 arrests.

This story is developing and may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com