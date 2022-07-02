NEW: White Nationalist ‘Patriot Front’ Marches on Boston’s Freedom Trail, Mayor Blasts ‘Disgusting Hate’

By Caleb HoweJul 2nd, 2022, 6:24 pm
 

Patriot Front Boston

Around 100 members of the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” descended on downtown Boston for Fourth of July weekend on Saturday, parading through town to the sound of marching drums in a display Boston Mayor Michelle Wu described as “disgusting hate.”

Some confrontations resulted from the group’s marches through downtown, but most of the video that has been shared on social media shows only the masked group in coordinated outfits marching around carrying defaced American flags, as can be seen in the tweets embedded below.

Mayor Wu responded to the demonstration in a tweet, saying the “disgusting hate of white supremacists has no place here.”

Footage was shared on social media as the group apparently followed Boston’s Freedom Trail.

There were confrontations according to a Boston Herald report.

From the article:

“If you truly wish for safety, you will have it. But you can take nothing else with you,” an unmasked member of the group said through a bullhorn when the group stopped in front of the Boston Public Library among shouts from onlookers. “Not your home, not your family, not your liberty. There you will be alone with your safety in a rotted world.”

One Black man was seen tangling with the groups as tempers flared, the Herald observed. No arrests or citations were disclosed by the Boston Police Department or the Massachusetts State Police by 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The group was recently detained by police at a Coeur d’Alene, Idaho PRIDE event, resulting in as many as 31 arrests.

This story is developing and may be updated.

