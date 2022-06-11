BREAKING: White Nationalist ‘Patriot Front’ Detained, Members Arrested at Pride Event in Idaho

Members of the White Nationalist group “Patriot Front” that started showing up over the last year with little shields and matching outfits were detained en masse on Saturday in Idaho.

At the annual Pride in the Park event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, the masked Patriot Front members were detained by police and, according to individuals at the scene, being arrested one by one.

To date, not much has been revealed about the members of the group, although it does have a website where they espouse typical White nationalist views. Now that they are being arrested, the masks will have to come off for some at least.

It is not clear at this time what the group is being arrested for doing, but other arrests have taken place as different groups have interfered with the Pride event.

The U-Haul move has been documented previously with the group. When the arrive somewhere to protest, a U-Haul brings all the little shields, and when they are done they put them back in it, to be hauled off to wherever one takes little shields when they aren’t being carried around for fascist marketing reasons.

Twitter user Alissa Azar, who describes herself as a “Syrian journalist” focusing on “police & right wing violence & activity” has continued to post updates as the situation unfolds.

This story is developing and may be updated.

