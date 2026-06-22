Tucker Carlson Officially Ditches the Republican Party: ‘Not Loyal to the United States’

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You didn’t need a crystal ball to see this one coming, but it’s official: Tucker Carlson has ditched the Republican Party.

The ex-cable news star said he is finished supporting the GOP because it has sold out the American people during an interview on the Can’t Be Censored podcast on June 18.

“I would not support the Republican Party. There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party,” Carlson said. “I’m not going to support the Democratic Party — I’m not sure what I’m going to do.”

He continued:

How could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States. That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens. It’s not possible to vote for people like that, and I’m not going to.

Carlson was referring to Israel, a country he has been fixated on recently. He said President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign was funded largely by people with “loyalty to Israel,” and that is now forcing the president to make decisions that are not in the best interest of the USA.

“What we know for certain is that the United States went to war with Iran — a war we are losing, that we’ve effectively lost already — because of pressure from the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu,” he said.

Carlson said that’s enough to realize the U.S. government has “betrayed” the American public.

Trump has scoffed at those kind of claims about the Iran war, saying in March that “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.” And earlier this month, he said Israel has “no choice” but to accept whatever deal he cuts with Iran.

“I call the shots. I call all the shots,” Trump told FT. “[Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots.”

Carlson added he has been a “consistent defender” of the Republican Party for decades, but he can’t support an “immoral” party any longer. That comes after he has bashed Trump for the Iran war and suggested the president could be the “antichrist,” among other criticisms.

“I’m out,” he said. “And if I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out.”

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