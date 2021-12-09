New York AG Letitia James Ends Bid for Governor as Her Office Seeks to Depose Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James ended her run for governor on Thursday, and instead announced that she will seek another term as her state’s top law enforcement officer.

James on Thursday tweeted a statement in which she said a 2022 candidacy would hinder her ability to continue a number of what she said were ongoing investigations.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do,” James tweeted.

James officially announced her candidacy on Oct. 29, ending what was then months of speculation that she had aspirations beyond her current office.

I’m running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers. Let’s do this, together. pic.twitter.com/JA21M19p5m — Tish James (@TishJames) October 29, 2021

James ended her gubernatorial bid just as her office announced on Thursday that it had requested that former President Donald Trump sit for a Jan. 7 deposition relating to allegations of fraud at the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reported.

Speculation that James would seek to sit at the governor’s desk in Albany first began to circulate after her office conducted an in-depth investigation into multiple allegations of sexual improprieties against former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A 165-page report which was released in August outlined numerous allegations which purported to show that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women and was responsible for overseeing what was an overall hostile working environment for women.

James’ office concluded:

Upon completion of our independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment brought against Governor Andrew Cuomo and the surrounding circumstances, we have reached the conclusion that the Governor sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments. We find that such conduct was part of a pattern of behavior that extended to his interactions with others outside of State government.

We also find the Executive Chamber’s response to allegations of sexual harassment violated its internal policies and that the Executive Chamber’s response to one complainant’s allegations constituted unlawful retaliation. In addition, we conclude that the culture of fear and intimidation, the normalization of inappropriate comments and interactions, and the poor enforcement of the policies and safeguards, contributed to the sexual harassment, retaliation, and an overall hostile work environment in the Executive Chamber.

Cuomo denied the allegations against him, but he ultimately announced after the report that he would resign. Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul took over. Last month, James’ office released transcripts which it said showed former CNN host Chris Cuomo had advised his governor brother as he faced the allegations of sexual harassment.

Chris Cuomo was accused of abusing his position as a journalist in order to find information about the governor’s accusers. He was suspended and subsequently fired by CNN last week.

