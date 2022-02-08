Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) will reportedly drop New York’s indoor mask mandate, effective on Wednesday.

The New York Times reported Hochul reached the decision on Tuesday evening, after leaders in states such as California, Connecticut and New Jersey announced similar moves.

Breaking News: Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to drop New York’s indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, marking a turning point in the state’s Covid response. The decision comes as states from New Jersey to California have announced similar moves this week. https://t.co/ExcUn8mCtg — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 9, 2022

The Times reported:

Gov. Kathy Hochul will drop New York’s stringent indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, ending a requirement that businesses ask customers for proof of full vaccination or require mask-wearing at all times, and marking a turning point in the state’s coronavirus response, according to three people briefed on her decision. The decision will eliminate a rule that prompted legal and interpersonal clashes over mask wearing, especially in conservative parts of New York. It was set to expire on Thursday and would have required renewing.

Cases from the Omicron variant have decreased drastically since peaking to begin the year.

New York’s Journal News reported Covid cases in the state fell 43%, respective to the week prior. Statewide, reported cases fell week-to-week from 96,271 to 54,466.

The drop in cases placed New York 48th nationally with regard to Covid cases reported. That reportedly played a role in Hochul’s decision not to renew the mask mandate.

The Times said Hochul has not yet made a decision on whether to extend a separate mask mandate for schools in her state.

Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) announced on Monday that schools in New Jersey will no longer require masks.

“I must thank the overwhelming majority of students, parents, administrators, educators, and support staffers who have worn their masks without problem or protest since our schools reopened for in-person learning,” Murphy said. “Thankfully, we have reached a point where we feel confident that we can take another step toward normalcy for our kids.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com