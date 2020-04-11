Newborn Babies in Coronavirus Face Shields: Adorable or Disturbing — or Adorably Disturbing?

Newborn babies are being given tiny face shields to protect against the coronavirus — and voracious content providers are sharing the pictures with internet users. But are the PPE-adorned bundles of joy an adorable uplift during a crisis, or a disturbing sign of the times?

Sky News reports that tiny face-shields being given to newborn infants in Thailand to ward off the coronavirus:

Newborn babies at a hospital in Thailand are being given face shields in an effort to protect them from the coronavirus. Pictures from Praram 9 Hospital in the capital Bangkok show them wearing the shields in the maternity ward.

This week, several websites created content centered around the minuscule protective gear, with varying levels of information padding to go along with the thinly-disguised traffic ploy. Buzzfeed directed readers to the hospital’s Facebook page, which features a BBC Thai report on the babies and their pandemic accessories.

As it turns out, any jerk with a Getty Images account can just throw pictures of adorable babies in coronavirus gear onto their website

Or this:

The Covid-19 crisis has resulted in several pieces of adorable news, but is it really cute that the Georgia Aquarium is empty of humans and periodically taken over by puppies during the pandemic, or is it a sobering reminder of the monumental disruption of our lives?

And are scientists studying how to create a catastrophe that would necessitate tiny newborn firefighter outfits?

