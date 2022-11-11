Newsmax Host, Not Joking, Declares ‘Murdoch Empire’ Part of the ‘Democrat-Controlled Press’

Newsmax host Chris Salcedo declared the “Murdoch empire” part of the “Democrat-controlled press” on Friday as he offered a vehement defense for why former President Donald Trump is still great, despite what critics might say.

“The Democrat-controlled press, including the Murdoch empire. They are saying it was Trump’s fault for killing the red wave,” Salcedo noted of the recent hammering Trump has received in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and to some extent on Fox News — all properties owned by conservative billionaire Rupert Murdoch.

Newsmax has long sought to be a rival of the rating’s dominant Fox News in conservative media, but has yet to find much of an audience. Salcedo’s farcical suggestion that Murdoch media is “Democrat-controlled” raised eyebrows and the clip, first flagged by Aaron Rupar, quickly went viral online.

“Well, it may be a surprise to a lot of folks out there, but their narrative doesn’t fit the numbers of Trump’s 25 Senate endorsements so far: 17 wins, four losses and four awaiting results,” he added, glossing over Trump-backed candidates far underperforming other Republicans in multiple races.

“For the House of Representatives, 162 endorsements. There have been 142 wins, ten losses and ten awaiting results. That’s nearly a 90% success rate. Mercy This narrative by the Murdoch empire and the rest of the Democrat-controlled press will have, will have the net effect, in my opinion, of putting Democrats in power for decades. Am I wrong?” Salcedo then asked.

“I got to laugh because it’s a Trump endorsement. And DeSantis also offered endorsements and, you know, like there was the same wins and losses there. And so I think it’s kind of ridiculous to think that we’re going to put the blame game on Donald Trump or on some of these Republican leaders because,” responded Mercedes Schlapp.

Watch the full clip above.

